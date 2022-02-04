Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 2,727 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of J stock opened at $128.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.30. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $149.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.89.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

