Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.31. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FITB shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.46.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.