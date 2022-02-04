Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland Capital Management raised its stake in Truist Financial by 6.0% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 132,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 38,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at $24,631,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 24.6% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 54,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC opened at $63.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.69. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $51.73 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Piper Sandler cut Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

