Maryland Capital Management Has $289,000 Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Maryland Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 136.7% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter worth $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock opened at $56.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.24. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,550,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $417,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

