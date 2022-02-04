Mary Christina Thomson Sells 2,000 Shares of Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Stock

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) General Counsel Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of Sierra Oncology stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $59,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mary Christina Thomson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

On Wednesday, January 26th, Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of Sierra Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $58,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRA traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.26. The company had a trading volume of 272,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,786. The stock has a market cap of $455.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.36. Sierra Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $31.73.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.32). Sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Oncology, Inc. will post -7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 108.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 20,074 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 9.5% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 165,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 21.2% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 64,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 22.4% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 545,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after buying an additional 99,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the third quarter valued at $201,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Sierra Oncology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.