Martingale Asset Management L P Takes Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.07% of AXIS Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 29.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 8.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 11.1% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

AXS opened at $56.63 on Friday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.49 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $947.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.43 million. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

