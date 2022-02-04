Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.92.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $76.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.27 and its 200-day moving average is $63.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $78.90.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

