Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.74 EPS

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis.
MPC stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,067,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,864,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $78.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.56%.
In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marathon Petroleum stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Marathon Petroleum Company Profile
Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.
