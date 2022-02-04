Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.98-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $700-715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $708.05 million.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $126.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.33. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 73.37 and a beta of 1.99. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $110.11 and a 1 year high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.85 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MANH. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $184.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Manhattan Associates stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,872 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

