Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 447.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,296 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,765 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MANH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 37.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,143,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,451,000 after purchasing an additional 580,286 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 473,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,611,000 after buying an additional 257,011 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 980.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,962,000 after buying an additional 254,745 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,107,000 after acquiring an additional 228,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 283.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,636,000 after acquiring an additional 220,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

MANH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $126.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.33. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.11 and a 12-month high of $188.52. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.37 and a beta of 1.99.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.85 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

