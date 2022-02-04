Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Receives C$104.56 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$104.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Magna International to a “buy” rating and set a C$93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays downgraded Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Magna International in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Magna International to a “sell” rating and set a C$69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, CSFB reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Magna International in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, Director Seetarama Swamy Kotagiri sold 37,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.36, for a total value of C$4,219,025.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,787 shares in the company, valued at C$10,332,314.94.

Shares of MG stock traded down C$2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$100.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,769. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$102.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$102.72. Magna International has a 52 week low of C$93.24 and a 52 week high of C$126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of C$30.10 billion and a PE ratio of 13.76.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.70 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 8.010001 earnings per share for the current year.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

