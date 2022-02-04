Madison Wealth Management Purchases 819 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Madison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,251,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 366,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,451,000 after buying an additional 54,488 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $733,000.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $104.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.66. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $100.33 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

