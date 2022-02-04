Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Position Raised by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,157 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 209.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $69.50. 8,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,718. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.21. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12-month low of $60.26 and a 12-month high of $121.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $294.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.17 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 88.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.04) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

MSGE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

