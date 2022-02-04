Madison Asset Management LLC Takes $2.65 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,342,000 after buying an additional 11,679 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 124,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,812,000 after buying an additional 7,904 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,968,000 after buying an additional 16,912 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $127.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.32 and a 200-day moving average of $126.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.04 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.40%.

ICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.56.

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $175,604.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,872 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,558 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

