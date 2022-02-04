Madison Asset Management LLC Purchases 920 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,748,124,000 after buying an additional 2,996,828 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,703,278,000 after buying an additional 1,774,700 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,774,000 after buying an additional 405,875 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,615,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,712,000 after buying an additional 52,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,585,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,513,000 after buying an additional 24,791 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $197.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.27. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $188.09 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.