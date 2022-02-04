Madison Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Healthcare Services Group worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 186.9% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter worth about $201,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $93,568.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $17.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.11. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $34.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCSG shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair lowered Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

