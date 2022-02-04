Madison Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Shake Shack worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.65.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $63.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.48. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $132.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.52.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

