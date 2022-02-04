Madison Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $6,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in PTC by 67.9% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 121.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 46.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PTC during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of PTC during the third quarter valued at $67,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $113.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.81. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.49 and a 52-week high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 27.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $580,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $257,433.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,364 shares of company stock worth $4,601,562 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.11.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

