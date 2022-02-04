Madison Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 54.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,828 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Power Integrations worth $5,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 65.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

POWI stock opened at $79.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.95. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $110.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.46.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.21. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.17.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $819,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Sharp sold 4,717 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total value of $499,954.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,717 shares of company stock worth $1,589,730 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

