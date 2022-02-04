Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 977 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Teledyne Technologies worth $16,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,827,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,021,712,000 after buying an additional 907,064 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,094,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 25.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,130,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $892,219,000 after buying an additional 429,575 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 978.4% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 377,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,040,000 after buying an additional 342,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 48.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $386,018,000 after buying an additional 300,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY opened at $422.72 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $354.17 and a one year high of $465.40. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $436.32.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.80.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

