Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 726,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,241 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $21,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 288.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 916,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,750,000 after buying an additional 680,566 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 202.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,426,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,445,000 after buying an additional 954,830 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,264,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 20,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 66,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

AXTA opened at $29.05 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 26.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AXTA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Vertical Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

