Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 7,791 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 418,085 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,791 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $22,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth $205,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 13.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 239,999 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $14,201,000 after buying an additional 28,785 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 45.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,729 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 119,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,091,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 126.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $53.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.92 and its 200 day moving average is $55.91. General Motors has a 1 year low of $47.07 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.