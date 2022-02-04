Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 1,146,154 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,902,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146,154 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.13% of Coeur Mining worth $17,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CDE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 162,639 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 154,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 77,959 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 327,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 14,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 481.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 131,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 109,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDE opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $11.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.00 and a beta of 1.70.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDE. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Noble Financial raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.65.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

