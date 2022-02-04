Mackay Shields LLC Sells 3,796 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,305 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $16,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in American Express by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.50.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $184.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.61 and a 200-day moving average of $169.18. American Express has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $189.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $142.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.22%.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 324,558 shares of company stock valued at $57,680,137. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

