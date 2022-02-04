Mackay Shields LLC Sells 206 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,302 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $8,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 206.6% in the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 37,923 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,280,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 239.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 2,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $310.92 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.00 and a 1 year high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $319.05 and its 200 day moving average is $353.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TFX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Teleflex in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $431.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.64.

In other Teleflex news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

