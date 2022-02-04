Mackay Shields LLC Sells 1,881 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $12,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,825,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 102,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 283,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 87,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,151,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 555,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,679,000 after acquiring an additional 35,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $208.01 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.33 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.97 and its 200-day moving average is $199.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $87.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $25,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,257 shares of company stock worth $1,045,271 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

