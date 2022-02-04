Mackay Shields LLC Sells 1,517 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Waste Management by 1.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Waste Management by 24.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,629,000 after purchasing an additional 416,806 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $1,636,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Waste Management by 14,904.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 71,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Waste Management by 5.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,711,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,948,000 after purchasing an additional 134,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

WM stock opened at $146.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $168.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.19 and its 200 day moving average is $156.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

