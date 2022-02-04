Mackay Shields LLC Has $10.74 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $10,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 47.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 54,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after buying an additional 17,541 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2,546.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,272,000 after buying an additional 206,300 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,306,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 126.0% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW opened at $111.59 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.28.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $1,177,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $1,117,707.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,160 shares of company stock worth $19,949,889. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

