Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $11,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $152.03 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $110.65 and a one year high of $175.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.25. The company has a market cap of $76.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.91%.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total value of $9,775,488.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

