LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.29 and its 200-day moving average is $95.35. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 27.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.13.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

