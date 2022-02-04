Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Insider Kristin Sverchek Sells 10,999 Shares of Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) insider Kristin Sverchek sold 10,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $429,510.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kristin Sverchek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, Kristin Sverchek sold 8,857 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $399,096.42.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Kristin Sverchek sold 4,000 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $174,840.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Kristin Sverchek sold 8,858 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $362,292.20.

Lyft stock opened at $36.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.94 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.50.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.24 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.66.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 70.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Lyft by 191.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Lyft by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 962 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

