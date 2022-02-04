Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

LUN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price (up from C$10.60) on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.36.

TSE:LUN opened at C$10.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$8.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.33.

In other news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.49 per share, with a total value of C$949,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 94,922,698 shares in the company, valued at C$900,987,264.88.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

