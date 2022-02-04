Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Purchased by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 1,196.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum stock opened at $86.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.47. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $96,536.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $2,442,204.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,499. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.63.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

