Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Purchased by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 1,196.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.
Lumentum stock opened at $86.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.47. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.62.
In other news, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $96,536.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $2,442,204.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,499. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.63.
About Lumentum
Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.
