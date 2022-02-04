London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Price Target Cut to GBX 9,500 by Analysts at Barclays

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from £110 ($147.89) to GBX 9,500 ($127.72) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LSEG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a £100 ($134.44) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($100.83) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a £103 ($138.48) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 8,959 ($120.45) to GBX 9,050 ($121.67) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised London Stock Exchange Group to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 8,600 ($115.62) to GBX 9,300 ($125.03) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 9,130 ($122.75).

London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 7,171.98 ($96.42) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £39.97 billion and a PE ratio of 71.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. London Stock Exchange Group has a one year low of GBX 6,502 ($87.42) and a one year high of £100.10 ($134.58). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7,012.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7,399.14.

In other news, insider David Schwimmer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6,680 ($89.81) per share, for a total transaction of £334,000 ($449,045.44). Also, insider Tsega Gebreyes bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7,086 ($95.27) per share, for a total transaction of £85,032 ($114,321.05).

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

