Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Purchases New Holdings in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Paysafe during the second quarter valued at $2,553,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paysafe during the second quarter valued at $12,043,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Paysafe by 75.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 24,765 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Paysafe during the third quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Paysafe during the second quarter valued at $360,000.

Paysafe stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Paysafe Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.81.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $353.59 million for the quarter. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paysafe Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

PSFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

