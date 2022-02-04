Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Makes New Investment in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter valued at $807,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,513,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,329,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter valued at $753,000. Institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Get ON alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ON in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ON from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ON in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Williams Financial Group raised ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ON from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ON currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.30.

Shares of ONON stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.86. On Holding AG has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $55.87.

ON (NYSE:ONON) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.79 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ON

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.