Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Makes New $213,000 Investment in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRUP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRUP opened at $89.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.75 and a beta of 1.95. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.74 and a 12-month high of $158.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.29.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $181.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.07 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $115,764.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan Levitan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $626,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,522 shares of company stock worth $7,141,435 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRUP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $126.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.40.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

