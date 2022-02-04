Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Invests $741,000 in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DNAB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter worth $4,301,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $1,012,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $2,631,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNAB opened at $9.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.35.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

