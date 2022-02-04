Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Invests $351,000 in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,922,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 15.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,889 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Ross Stores by 12.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 29,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Ross Stores by 6.0% in the third quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,426 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 3.1% in the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 63,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $94.38 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.55 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.39%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROST. Truist Financial began coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen downgraded Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.92.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

