Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Invests $226,000 in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,769 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 134,519 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Tabor Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 91,041 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 3,900 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $848,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEO opened at $22.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.38. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.12.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

AEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.57.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

