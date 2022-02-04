Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Buys Shares of 12,500 The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ODP. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of ODP in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ODP by 26.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of ODP by 19.6% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of ODP by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ODP by 4.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other ODP news, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of ODP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $1,413,522.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 3,584 shares of ODP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $150,814.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,833 shares of company stock worth $3,821,900. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on ODP in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ODP opened at $43.45 on Friday. The ODP Co. has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $51.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.67.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.33. ODP had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

About ODP

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

