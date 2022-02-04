Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Acquires Shares of 8,769 American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,769 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $198,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 22.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $848,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 3,900 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $103,545.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AEO opened at $22.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.38. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

