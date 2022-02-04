Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Acquires Shares of 3,222 Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 607.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of ROST stock opened at $94.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.22 and its 200 day moving average is $112.77. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.55 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 25.39%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.92.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.