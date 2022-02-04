Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Raises Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 36.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ES shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.14.

NYSE ES opened at $88.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.80 and a 200 day moving average of $86.93. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 70.06%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

