Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Raises Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 79.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at about $61,521,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 889.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,362,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,547,000 after buying an additional 1,225,200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,113.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,320,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 108.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,962,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth about $32,137,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FE shares. Barclays dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

FE opened at $42.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.88. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.35. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $42.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

