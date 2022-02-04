Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Has $819,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,306 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $660,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,927 shares of company stock valued at $10,299,855. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $108.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $143.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.02 and a fifty-two week high of $110.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

