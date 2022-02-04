Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Has $2.82 Million Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lessened its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,538 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.87.

NYSE:CCEP opened at $57.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.54 and a 200-day moving average of $56.53. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $63.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.18%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

