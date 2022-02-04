Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Has $1.60 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,758 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Comcast by 10.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in Comcast by 10.3% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Comcast by 2.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 106,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $6,767,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Comcast by 615.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,566 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 38,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.28.

CMCSA opened at $49.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $226.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $45.47 and a 1 year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

