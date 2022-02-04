Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Buys 1,953 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis increased its position in Boston Scientific by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 758,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,914,000 after buying an additional 336,101 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,152,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,995,000 after buying an additional 16,334 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 78,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 10,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 531,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,049,000 after purchasing an additional 44,276 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSX opened at $42.61 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $36.88 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a PE ratio of 58.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,994,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ian T. Meredith sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $303,247.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,348 shares of company stock worth $2,603,258. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on BSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

