Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Acquires 889 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 404.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEE. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

Shares of SEE opened at $66.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $41.78 and a twelve month high of $70.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.80 and a 200-day moving average of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.